Several terrorists killed in IBOs in Lakki Marwat

Lakki Marwat: Several terrorists were killed during a series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) carried out by security forces in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, security sources said on Tuesday.

According to security sources, the operations were conducted under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision to eliminate terror threats in the region. During the operations, security forces destroyed several terrorist hideouts and engaged Fitna al-Khawarij (FaK) in multiple encounters.

Several terrorists were killed, while reports indicate that a number of others were injured during the operations. Security forces also recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and other equipment from the militants’ hideouts.

Security sources said every effort was made to ensure the safety of civilians and protect public life and property during the operations, with measures taken to avoid harm to the local population.

The security forces reaffirmed their commitment to continuing intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until lasting peace is restored and terrorism is completely eradicated.

Seven terrorists, including suicide bomber, killed in Nushki IBO: ISPR

Earlier, security forces killed seven Indian-sponsored terrorists, including a suicide bomber, during an IBO in the Nushki district of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday, ARY News reported.

During the operation, forces identified, monitored, and busted a terrorist hideout through prompt surgical action, neutralizing all seven militants.

A cache of ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) was also destroyed on-site.