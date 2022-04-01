“Severe consequences” if MNAs are barred from entering NA: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Islamabad: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the opposition has proven its majority in the National Assembly and PM Imran Khan has practically become “former PM,” ARY News reported.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a press briefing on Friday, said that there will be “severe consequences” if the PTI government tries to stop any MNA from going to the Parliament. Anyone who tries to do any such activity would be charged under Article 6 (treason), Bilawal added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has attacked the country’s foreign policy with his narrative of an international conspiracy against him. The PTI government’s policies have isolated Pakistan globally, Bilawal said.

He said that if the alleged “threatening letter” was such a serious issue then it would have been brought to light immediately. The PM is using the alleged letter to save himself, his actions are maligning the image of Pakistan as well as national institutions Bilawal claimed.

Bilawal said that the PTI has done nothing noteworthy in their tenure, projects including the CPEC and Pak-Iran pipelines were initiated in the PPP era. Why would international forces conspire against a government that has done nothing?

Imran’s usage of the National Security Council for his political benefits shows how immature he is, the PPP chairman said. A platform like NSC should be kept for only serious threats and not for scoring any political points, he added.

He said that the PTI foreign policy is full of confusion. PTI criticised Nawaz Sharif when Modi came to visit Pakistan, but Imran himself went to visit Modi when he was in the Opposition and used to praise his policies, Bilawal pointed out.

He said that the country is in a severe financial crisis and it is our responsibility to stop it from getting any worse. It is also our responsibility to save the country from any kind of constitutional crisis or conflict, Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman said that the PM used to say that he is very happy about the motion of no-confidence but when he came to know that he is about to lose, he started blabbering about an international conspiracy, said Bilawal.

The Prime Minister has lost the constitutional battle but is denying to accept it and “rolling on the pitch crying”, PPP Chairman added.

