Severe floods hit Argentina farm region, thousands evacuate

Reuters
By Reuters
BUENOS AIRES: Thousands of residents evacuated on Saturday as rains lashed the north of Argentina’s Buenos Aires province, a vital agricultural hub, and caused severe flooding.

The National Meteorological Service, which issued a red alert for the region on Friday evening, reported rainfall between 150 and 250mm (6-10 inches) between the cities of Zarate and Arrecifes. It warned that storms were “constantly regenerating,” with more rain expected.

Television images showed residents in Zarate, 100 km (62 miles) from the capital, navigating submerged streets in boats loaded with belongings.

A long-distance bus with 44 passengers was trapped by floodwaters on Route 9 near Zarate. “Water started coming in and covered everything,” the driver told the local C5N television channel.

In San Antonio de Areco, more than 260mm fell in 24 hours – an amount local mayor Francisco Ratto called “rarely surpassed.”

The heavy precipitation in the key food-exporting region is anticipated to cause further delays to the ongoing soybean harvest.

Argentina is the top global exporter of soybean meal and oil, as well as the third-largest exporter of corn and a major wheat exporter.

