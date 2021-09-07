Sewage water enters Children’s Ward of Services Hospital Lahore

LAHORE: In a sheer example of negligence, the administration of the Services Hospital Lahore failed to drain out sewage water from the Children’s Ward of the hospital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a footage available with ARY News, the sewage water can be seen on the floor of the Children’s Ward, which is creating hurdles for the patients, attendants and the paramedical staff.

The hospital administration is compelled to treat the children in unhygienic conditions as the hospital administration failed to drain out the accumulated sewage water from the ward despite the passage of four days.

The sewage water entered the Children’s Ward due to leakage in one of the drain lines in the hospital.

