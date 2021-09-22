Sexual harassment incidents increased up to 300 per cent in Lahore: report

LAHORE: A police report has stated an increase in sexual harassment cases up to 300 per cent in the Punjab capital Lahore after the August 14 incidents, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The police report stated that 642 cases of sexual harassment were registered during the past 1.5 months as compared to the number of incidents up to less than 150 that had been reported before August 14 – 2021.

323 sexual harassment cases had been filed in the month of August and 319 in September so far, stated the police report, adding that the cases were registered under the sections of 354, 354-A and 509-B.

According to the police, all sections of the cases were non-bailable, whereas, 110 cases were dismissed after being declared false.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shariq Jamal Khan said in a statement that the harassment cases were happening in the past but women usually avoid registering cases.

He added that the actions related to the accused in the incident of Greater Iqbal Park on August 14 has encouraged the women to report such cases. He, however, clarified that the authorities will also take strict action against those filing fake cases of sexual harassment.

Greater Iqbal Park harassment incident

In what has been billed as an abhorrent act of violence against women, a huge crowd of men had attacked and looted a woman at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

The incident had occurred on August 14 when people were celebrating Independence Day at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park. On Tuesday, police had registered a case against 400 suspects after videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Some more videos had surfaced to expose the security flaws at Minar-e-Pakistan in which women other than the TikToker were subjected to harassment by a mob on the occasion of Independence Day in Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park.

However, the women had managed to reach the officials of the Anti-Riot Force (ARF) equipped with batons and lodged the complaint. The ARF officials had taken action to bring out the women who had been surrounded by a mob.

Following the incidents, the Punjab police forces had decided to establish the anti-women harassment and violence cell in all districts across the province that will ensure the response to the complaints within 15 minutes.

IGP Inam Ghani had directed to make the anti-women harassment and violence cell operational in all districts.