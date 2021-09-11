Minar-e-Pakistan assault: Six men to stay in police custody for questioning

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Saturday extended the physical remand of six men accused of assaulting and harassing a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14 for two more days.

Police produced Shehryar, Mehran, Abid, Arsalan, Sajid and Iftikhar before a judicial magistrate on the completion of their previous remand.

Also Read: POLICE SET FREE 151 SUSPECTS IN MINAR-E-PAKISTAN INCIDENT CASE

The investigation officer informed the court that new facts have come to light and requested a seven-day extension in the suspects’ remand for further questioning.

On the other hand, the suspects’ lawyer objected to the remand extension plea arguing that his clients were underage, due to which they should be treated under juvenile law.

Also Read: WOMAN TIKTOKER IDENTIFIES TWO MORE PEOPLE IN MINAR-E-PAKISTAN INCIDENT

After hearing arguments from both prosecution and defence sides, the magistrate handed over the custody of the suspects to the police for two more days. The court directed the IO to produce them on next hearing on Sept 13.