web analytics
37.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, April 20, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

SFJ alleges Indian government offers bounty on US citizen, urges VP Vance’s intervention

Jahanzaib Ali
By Jahanzaib Ali
|

TOP NEWS

Jahanzaib Ali
Jahanzaib Ali
Jahanzaib Ali is an accomplished multimedia journalist specializing in international politics and foreign policy. He serves as the Bureau Chief of ARY News in Washington D.C., offering deep insights into US-Pakistan relations. Contact: [email protected] | Twitter: @JazzyARY | YouTube: youtube.com/alijahanzaib

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a US-based advocacy group, has accused a senior member of India’s ruling BJP party of issuing a $250,000 bounty for the assassination of a US citizen.

The accusation comes ahead of US Vice President JD Vance’s scheduled visit to India on April 21, 2025.

SFJ, known for its advocacy of Khalistan, a separate Sikh state, alleges that the bounty targets their leader, citing it as a flagrant act of transnational repression.

In a letter addressed to Vice President Vance, SFJ’s General Counsel and prominent human rights attorney Gurpatwant Singh Pannun condemned the alleged offer as a criminal solicitation to commit assassination on US soil, thereby directly challenging American sovereignty and national security.

The letter, a stark indictment of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, implores Vice President Vance to designate the bounty as an act of state-sponsored violent transnational repression.

Read more: SFJ praises Trump administration for allowing Khalistan Referendum

It calls for immediate action during his upcoming visit to India, urging the Vice President to publicly warn the Indian government of potential repercussions, including prosecution under US federal law, economic sanctions, and the designation of responsible entities as foreign terrorist actors.

SFJ’s plea underscores their belief in upholding democratic freedoms and protecting the safety of Khalistan Referendum organizers, regardless of economic or diplomatic considerations.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.