Shadab Khan might pay the price for “poor performance”

Pakistan will tour New Zealand for five-match T20I series and reports of prolific batter Babar and all-rounder Shadab Khan’s selection are making rounds.



An inside story about the selection committee’s meeting for the upcoming series stated that selectors wanted to drop Babar Azam so he could rest but Team Director Mohammad Hafeez did not agree to it.

According to the former captain, Pakistan could need experienced players for the series.

Moreover, the report added that the selectors wanted to drop Mohammad Rizwan and select Azam Khan instead but both players have been picked on Mohammad Hafeez’s recommendation.

Shadab Khan could be dropped from the team because of his recent lacklustre performances. It is to be noted that the bowling all-rounder has been under criticism since the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Abrar Ahmed, Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz are his likely replacements.

The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand begins on Jan. 12 in Auckland. The second and third fixtures will be contested on Jan. 14 and 17 in Hamilton and Dunedin.

Christchurch will host the fourth and fifth T20I on Jan. 19 and 21 respectively.