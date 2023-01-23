Shadab Khan ties the knot with Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has tied the knot with the daughter of veteran cricketer and incumbent head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, ARY News reported on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the 24-year-old cricketer announced his Nikah with Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter, saying that he was becoming a part of his “mentor Saqi bhai’s family”.

Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my my wife’s and our families. Prayers and love for all pic.twitter.com/in7M7jIrRE — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 23, 2023

“Alhamdulilah, today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those of my wife, and our families. Prayers and love for all,” Shadab Khan tweeted.

Shadab also emphasized his choice of always keeping his family life separate from work while also highlighting that his wife also wants her life to remain private.

“My wife has asked for the same, she wants her life to remain private. I would kindly request everyone to respect her choice and our family’s choice,” the note further read.

The all-rounder then sarcastically welcomed the salaamis by stating that he would share his account number. “However, if you want to send salami, I will send an account number,” Shadab wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that besides Shadab, national cricketer Shan Masood tied the knot with his best friend Nische Khan in an intimate Nikah ceremony on January 20. Whereas, Haris Rauf married to his former class fellow in December.

