Shadab Khan’s response on exclusion from team goes viral

Star Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has reacted to his exclusion from the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against hosts New Zealand.

It is pertinent to mention that Shadab Khan got injured while fielding in the recently concluded National T20 Cup 2023. During the squad unveiling, Pakistan Chief Selector Wahab Riaz announced that Shadab Khan was rested from the series as he is recovering from a foot injury.

Shadab Khan opened up on his exclusion from the Pakistan team on the social media application X (formerly Twitter). He wished the best of luck to the selected players for the bilateral series.

He added that he was recovering from his injury and would return to playing domestic cricket at short notice. He lamented about people liking players who are not selected and disliking those who are fulfilling national responsibility by playing for the country.

He said Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi and his team should be backed now.

Best of luck to everyone selected.

I am currently recovering well from my injury & will start playing 4-day cricket soon. We have a culture of disliking those who are selected in favour of those who aren’t. Let’s be positive, support Shaheen and all the players. #BackTheTeam pic.twitter.com/whlYybjzKT — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 19, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that reports of Shadab Khan being rested from the New Zealand tour because of his bad performances had made rounds online. It is to be noted that the bowling all-rounder has been under criticism since the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand begins on Jan. 12 in Auckland. The second and third fixtures will be contested in Hamilton and Dunedin on Jan. 14 and 17.

Christchurch will host the fourth and fifth T20I on Jan. 19 and 21 respectively.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20I series: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan.