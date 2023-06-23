Shae Gill breaks silence on Bollywood’s ‘Pasoori’ remake

Emerging music star, Shae Gill breaks silence on Bollywood’s attempt to remake her ‘Coke Studio’ banger with Ali Sethi, ‘Pasoori’, for the upcoming film ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’.

In an exclusive conversation with a local media outlet, ‘Pasoori’ hitmaker responded to the reports of her song’s remake in the forthcoming romance musical starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in their sophomore collab.

“I do not know about any such remake,” Gill told the publication.

It was reported by Indian media earlier this week that Aaryan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala have planned a surprise for the cine-goers in the form of the mega-hit ‘Pasoori’ in their maiden collaboration.

Reportedly, the music of the film is one of its biggest highlights, and the makers planned to drop two more songs before its release next weekend.

Soon after the reports of the remake emerged, desi Twitterati took to the platform to call out Bollywood for ruining iconic Pakistani numbers in the name of remakes.

A-list actor Adnan Siddiqui also spoke up on the matter tweeting, “Pasoori is a song loved all over the world. I hope Bollywood won’t slaughter this masterpiece as it does to others in the garb of remaking.” He also added the hashtag ‘Spare Pasoori’ in his post on the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, the joint production of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, written by Karan Shrikant Sharma and directed by Sameer Vidwans, ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ is slated to hit theatres on June 29, coinciding with Eid-al-Adha weekend.

