Shagufta Ejaz’s husband Yahya Siddiqui passes away

Yahya Siddiqui, husband of Pakistan’s veteran actor Shagufta Ejaz, passed away on Thursday.

Seasoned actor Shagufta Ejaz turned to her Instagram handle this afternoon, to confirm the passing of her husband, Yahya Siddiqui, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

“My husband Yahya Siddiqui has passed away. Kindly recite surah Fatiha for his maghfirat,” she wrote on the social platform.

Several social users including the showbiz fraternity extended their condolences to the grieving family.

It is to be noted here that the celebrity husband suffered from cancer for several years and had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karachi. The ‘Bulbulay’ actor frequently shared updates regarding his health in her family vlogs.

The two also celebrated their wedding anniversary in the hospital, a few days before his passing.

Ejaz married Siddiqui, in both their second marriages. She has two elder daughters from her first marriage, named Anya and Haya, both of whom are now married. She shares two more daughters, Nabiha and Emaan, with Siddiqui, whereas, he also had two sons from his previous marriage.

Siddiqui is survived by his wife Ejaz, their four daughters, and two sons.