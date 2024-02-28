Shagufta Ejaz on how she dealt with three deaths in family

Actress Shagufta Ejaz, who is one of the most celebrated actresses of the country, recalled dealing with the tragic death of her parents and sister.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shagufta Ejaz, in a Vlog, shared that it has been two years since her sister died, and she has become emotionally weak. The actress added that the prospect of losing three family members in 10 months was soul-crushing.

The ‘Rishtay Bikte Hain‘ star said her mother was diagnosed with uterine cancer, adding that the cells had spread to different parts of her body right and she passed away eventually.

Shagufta Ejaz added that her sister fell critically ill right after her mother’s death. She said the results showed that she had colango carcinoma (lung cancer).

She said her sister breathed her last after four months.

The veteran celebrity went on to say that her father, who had diabetes, passed away within months of her sister’s demise. She recalled him having one of his legs amputated due to the severity of his condition.

Related – Shagufta Ejaz’s incredible transformation breaks social media