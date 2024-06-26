‘Shah Mahmood Qureshi declared guilty in May 9 cases’

LAHORE: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in seven cases, including terrorism and the May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

According to the police, Qureshi was found guilty due to contradictory statements and evidence against him.

Police stated that the PTI leader failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the May 9 events and was found involved in vandalism incidents, which was also proved with digital evidence.

The JIT interrogated Qureshi at Adiala Jail and recorded his statement three times. The police have now filed a charge sheet in court, declaring Qureshi guilty in all seven cases.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has moved court for bail in May 9 cases

The plea urged that the cases against Shah Mehmood were filed on political grounds and that he was arrested despite being innocent.

On May 9, the former foreign minister was in Karachi for his wife’s medical treatment, the plea stated.

The plea urged the court that Shah Mehmood be granted bail, as he has been falsely implicated in the cases.

Eight cases, including the case pertaining to attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and police station Shadman, have been filed against Shah Mehmood.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.