Shah Mehmood Qureshi sent to judicial remand

In a recent court decision, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday has been sent to judicial remand following his alleged involvement in May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader was presented before the court after the completion of his physical remand of 19 days in May 9 riot cases.

The court after rejecting the plea to extend the physical remand, sent the PTI leader to judicial remand under police custody for 14 days.

Qureshi, who is already in jail for charges, was interrogated in Adiala Jail during his physical remand period.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict on the pleas challenging the conviction in the cipher case.

In January this year, PTI founder and party’s vice-chairman were sentenced to 10 years each in prison in cipher case.

However, the two are not expected to be released from prison due to Imran’s sentences in the Toshakhana and Iddat cases while Qureshi has been arrested in recent May 9 cases.