Shah Mahmood Qureshi defended Faryal Talpur’s arrest: Bilawal

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that incarcerated PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi defended Faryal Talpur’s arrest during the PTI tenure, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Sukkur, Bilawal stated that when former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP leader Faryal Talpur were arrested, the then Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood said that the ‘institutions are free’ to make their decisions.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was rearrested from outside Adiala jail. Punjab police station cops rearrested Shah Mahmood Qureshi after his release from Adiala Jail on bail in cipher case on Supreme Court orders.

Bilawal further said that PPP doesn’t believe in politics of revenge and condemn arresting political leaders. The former foreign minister urged PTI to abandon the enmity and hate in their politics.

He denied any incident of snatching nomination papers in Sukkur and Larkana saying that authorities should take notice of such incident as no one can be stopped from contesting elections.

A day earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari unveiled a 10-point election manifesto of his party to deal with the challenges being faced the country and provide relief to the people.

If the PPP was voted to power in next election, it would overcome inflation, unemployment, poverty and issues affecting the common people by implementing its manifesto, he vowed while addressing the public meeting organized on the 16th martyrdom anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

Bilawal said that they were not afraid of the election, rather they would fully participate in the democratic process to get the people’s mandate.