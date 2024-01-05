Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad, others cleared to contest elections 2024

Several senior political leaders including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Zulfi Bukhari, Atif Khan, Naeem Haider Panjutha, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others have secured relief from election tribunals as their nomination papers were accepted for the February 8 general elections.

Hearing of objections filed against the rejection or acceptance of nomination papers by the election tribunals and courts of law continued on Friday.

As per details, appeals of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his son Zain Qureshi against the rejection of their nomination papers from NA-214 were approved by the election tribunal.

The nomination papers of PTI founder’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha, Zulfi Bukhari and Haleem Adil Sheikh were also restored by the election tribunals.

ROs’ objections on the nomination papers of Raja Bashrat from PP-10, Qazi Ahmed Akbar from PP-1, Umer Tanvir Butt from PP-12 and NA-25 were also overturned by the appellate tribunals.

Furthermore, the nomination papers of PTI candidates Usama Ahmed, Ansar Iqbal, Mujahid Ali Khan, Shafiullah Jan, Amir Farzand, Abdul Salam Afridi, Adnan Khan and others were also restored by the election tribunals.

Earlier on Thursday, the Balochistan election tribunal also granted permission to several other candidates to contest the upcoming general elections, whose nomination papers were initially rejected by returning officers.

Balochistan High Court judges Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana reviewed and decided the appeals.