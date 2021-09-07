Qureshi to chair Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Afghan issue today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will chair the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Afghan issue among the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan on Wednesday (today), ARY News reported.

Pakistan will host the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Afghan issue among the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan that will be held in the virtual format today.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi will chair the meeting that will be attended by China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The meeting will review the evolving situation in Afghanistan to address common challenges and realise emerging opportunities to ensure regional stability and prosperity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It will provide an opportunity for neighbours of Afghanistan to work together for the shared objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which is essential to forge strong economic linkages and realise connectivity agenda.

The meeting will build upon the discussions held at the special representatives/envoys level on September 5.

The neighbours of Afghanistan have a vital stake in the stability of the country. A peaceful, stable, united, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan will contribute towards transit trade, people-to-people exchanges and security in the region, the statement read.