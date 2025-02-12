Shah Mahmood Qureshi hints at opposition’s grand alliance soon

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday hinted at the formation of the opposition’s grand alliance soon.

In an informal conversation with the media at the Anti-Terrorism Court, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said major opposition parties are supporting PTI and hinted at formation of grand alliance soon.

Qureshi pointed out that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has distanced himself from his own government and is now standing with them.

He added that prominent political figures like Miftah Ismail and Mahmood Khan Achakzai are also aligned with their position.

Speaking about Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that the JUI-F leader is standing with their stance as well.

Commenting on a question regarding May 9 riots, Shah Mahmood Qureshi denied his involvement in the riots by swearing to God.

Regarding the founder of PTI, he mentioned that the letter from Imran Khan contains his opinions and suggestions.

Shah Mahmood reiterated that PTI does not require any deal and that they are committed to facing the law.

Earlier it was reported via sources that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is divided over its stance on relations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Sources said PTI is ‘divided’ into two factions over the recent ties with the JUI-F, which once was considered as major opponent party of PTI.