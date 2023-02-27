‘Shah Mahmood Qureshi in solitary confinement’, alleges son

ATTOCK: Zain Qureshi, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has claimed that his father was kept in solitary confinement, terming it a violation of basic human rights, ARY News reported on Monday.

Talking to journalists outside Hamrah District Jail, Zain Qureshi claimed that the former foreign minister was being mistreated in jail, adding that he was also barred from offering Friday prayers.

The PTI leader’s son further said that his father was deprived of the facilities provided to a prisoner. “His [Shah Mahmood Qureshi] request to educate the captive children in the prison was also rejected,” he added.

Zain Qureshi maintained that his father was being deprived of basic human rights, adding that the mistreatment of former foreign minister in jail is a violation of the constitution and the law. “We are not asking for any kind of favour from the Punjab government,” he added.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘PTI LEADERS BEING TREATED AS TERRORISTS IN JAILS’

It is pertinent to mention here that after the commencement of PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was detained for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who surrendered before the police during Jail Bharo Tehreek, was detained for 30 days under MPO by the Punjab government.

At the request of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, the Punjab home department issued a notification regarding the detention of Qureshi for a month under MPO.

Comments