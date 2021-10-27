FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and lauded Iran’s consistent support on the Kashmir issue, especially from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

During the meeting, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the people of Kashmir look forward to Iran’s steadfast support in their just struggle.

The foreign minister urged the neighbors of Afghanistan to have continued consultations as peace in Afghanistan would lead to stability, economic development and regional connectivity.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi welcomed the foreign minister and underlined the need for continued enhanced engagement between the two countries to further promote bilateral relations and shared objectives of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi news conference with his Iranian counterpart Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran has emphasized enhanced economic integration and regional connectivity for peace and prosperity in the region.

He said the interests of Pakistan and Iran are allied.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both the countries want peace, stability and prosperity in the region and realize that we have an important role to play, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said history will judge us because Afghanistan is going through a critical period and the people of Afghanistan deserve peace and tranquillity.

Qureshi said we as neighbours stand by them in these difficult times.

He said he shared with his Iranian counterpart the international expectations from the Afghan leadership and the importance of international financial assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis and to avoid an economic collapse in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we also discussed the status of bilateral relations.

