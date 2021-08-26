FM Qureshi lands in Tehran to discuss Afghanistan situation

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday arrived in Tehran, Iran to discuss the Afghanistan situation, ARY News reported.

Qureshi was welcomed by the Pakistani envoy to Iran and officials of the foreign ministry. During his visit, FM Qureshi will meet the Iranian president and other officials.

The meetings will focus current prevailing situation in Afghanistan and matters related to bilateral interests.

Earlier, FM Qureshi had met his Tajik counterpart in Dushanbe.

Both the foreign ministers had reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan and agreed to remain in close contact.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had apprised his Tajik counterpart of Pakistan’s policy to support an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan. He expressed hope that Afghan leaders would achieve a workable solution. He had also underscored the importance of continued international engagement as shared responsibility.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin had appreciated Pakistan’s initiative to reach out to neighbours of Afghanistan for a coordinated approach. During the meeting, the two foreign ministers welcomed the frequent high-level interaction which had led to further strengthening of bilateral relations and commonality of views on matters of mutual interests.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is visiting neighbours of Afghanistan to discuss regional situation, particularly the latest situation in Afghanistan and evolve coordinated approach.