FM Qureshi meets Japanese, Finnish counterparts in NY

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Japanese and Finnish counterparts on the side of the UNGA session in New York, ARY News reported on Friday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his tweet said he meet Japanese FM on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

Matters related to further strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Japan came under discussion.

Pleased to meet Japanese FM @moteging on sidelines of #UNGA. Pakistan has through history looked to Japan as a country in Asia who’s economic success and model is one to emulate. We look forward to strengthening our bonds across all areas of bilateral cooperation. 🇵🇰 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/LISEsc4eJN — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 24, 2021

Qureshi also held meeting with his Finnish counterpart and discussed matters related to bilateral bonds between both countries.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly session.

Taking to Twitter, FM Qureshi Qureshi said he had reiterated Pakistan’s focus on a relationship with the US based on trade, investment, energy and regional connectivity.