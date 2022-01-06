Shah Mahmood Qureshi named vice-chairman of PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday appointed Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the party’s vice-chairman, ARY News reported.

A notification, dated December 26, 2021, was issued by the PTI secretariat after the approval of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Commenting on his appointment, Qureshi said that it’s an “honour for him to hold the post of the party’s vice-chairman.”

“It is my utmost privilege & honour to be appointed as Vice Chairman of PTI. I would like to thank founding Chairman Imran Khan for once again reposing confidence in me. Will continue to work with the office bearers, members & workers of PTI to strengthen our party,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi has been appointed as President PTI Sindh.

Speaking during press conference today, Information and Broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced its advisory councils for different regions, including Punjab and Sindh.

“Except Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI has announced its executive and advisory boards in the provinces,” he said. The councils had been constituted separately in Central and South Punjab, besides Sindh.

The minister said Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib had been appointed as the PTI’s information secretary, and Siraj Khan as finance secretary.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Secretary General Asad Umar for coordinating with provincial presidents with regard to the party’s new organizational set-up.

The prime minister, he said, also directed the party to make preparations for the local government elections.

