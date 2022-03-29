Shah Mahmood Qureshi off to China to attend FMs moot on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi departed Monday for China on a three-day official visit to participate in the third meeting of Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbours.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also interact with his counterparts participating in the meeting during his stay in Beijing, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

He will hold meetings with State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, his Russian and Iranian counterparts.

Also Read: Afghanistan’s economic collapse will affect whole region: FM Qureshi

It may be recalled that Pakistan had initiated the Neighbouring Countries format in September 2021 with a view to evolving a regional approach on the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan hosted the first meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries on 8 September 2021.

Also Read: FM Qureshi, US diplomat discuss ‘Afghanistan’s future’, Pak-US ties

“Pakistan fully supports a regional approach on Afghanistan for promoting durable peace and stability in the region,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

“Pakistan will continue to support the international community’s efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.”

Comments