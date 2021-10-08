FM Qureshi, US diplomat discuss ‘Afghanistan’s future’, Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who arrived in Islamabad last night on a two-day official visit, met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office on Friday.

“I met today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss Afghanistan’s future and the important and long-standing U.S.-Pakistan relationship,” the US diplomat tweeted shortly after the meeting with the foreign minister.

“We look forward to continuing to address pressing regional and global challenges.”

Talking to Ms Sherman, FM Qureshi said Pakistan wants broad-based, long term and sustainable relationship with the US for economic cooperation and regional peace.

He said regular and organised talks between the two countries are vital to bolster bilateral ties, as well as to achieve shared regional objectives. Both countries share a standpoint on Afghanistan, he pointed out.

Qureshi expressed the hope that the new Afghan government will work for peace, stability and the betterment of its people, stressing that a representative and broad-based Afghan government can be a trustworthy partner for the international community.

He urged the international community to positively engage with Afghanistan and provide humanitarian and financial resources to it.

