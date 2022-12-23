Shah Mahmood Qureshi says ‘PTI never rejected for vote of confidence’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that they never refused to face that vote of confidence as it was a constitutional requirement that cannot be denied, ARY News reported.

Speaking in the ARY News programme ’11th Hour’, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that we have not refused to take or face the vote of confidence, it is a constitutional requirement that cannot be denied, adding to this he said “I think the date 11 January was decided after consultation between party leaders.”

The PTI vice chairman also accused the opposition members of allegedly being involved in horse trading in Lahore.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi calls upon institutions to take action against such actions, as these types of actions are against democratic values, which also affects the personality of the parliamentary members.

The lawmakers are receiving phone calls, receiving offers as well as being asked to be absent on the day of voting for no-confidence.

He further revealed that, during the meeting some members complained to party chairman Imran Khan that they are being threatened not to participate in the assembly session which is an unconstitutional move, he believe that every member should have the right to sit in the house.

Speaking in the program, the former foreign minister said, “PTI decides to meet the NA speaker on the resignation issue. We are consulting chairman Imran Khan and party leaders on this matter.”

