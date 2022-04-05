Shah Mahmood Qureshi rebuts allegations of Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday strongly refuted the allegations raised by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz over the ‘foreign conspiracy’ threatening letter.

Reacting to the allegations of Maryam Nawaz, Shah Mahmood Qureshi termed the allegations of Maryam Nawaz ‘irresposible’ and asked her to provide evidence to prove her allegations right.

“I strongly refute Maryam Nawaz’s allegations,” Qureshi was quoted as saying. The former FM said he has full confidence in the professional capabilities of the foreign office and ruled out the allegation of Maryam Nawaz of plotting the letter from the FO.

On Asad Majeed, the Pakistani envoy to US, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he was transferred to Brussels after the tenure of his appointment in the US got expired and it was a routine appointment.

Commenting on the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, he said the session was called in at a proper time by PM Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif accused PM Imran Khan for using the platform of the National Security Committee (NSC) for his political gains.

Speaking during a press conference in Lahore, Maryam said that the PTI-led government, instead of talking about its achievements, resorted to using a “fake letter” to gain popular support.

