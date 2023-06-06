Shah Mahmood Qureshi released from Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been released from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench earlier today ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairperson Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

High court judge Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz heard the case and declared the detention of PTI Vice Chairperson Shah Mahmood Qureshi as ‘illegal’.

The court ordered Qureshi to submit an affidavit to the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner within three days of his release.

Read more: Court orders immediate release of PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi



Separately, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Punjab caretaker government to disclose details of all cases registered against Qureshi by June 6.

The PTI leader was re-arrested on May 23 moments after he was released from Adiala Jail. Shah Mahmood was released from Adiala jail on court orders but was taken into custody right after his release.

It is pertinent to mention here that former foreign minister Qureshi was taken into custody by police in Islamabad following May 9 protests.

Shah Mehmood was arrested from Gilgit Baltistan House in Islamabad, soon after the riots erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.