FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saudi counterpart discuss Afghanistan situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday had a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia’s counterpart, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, to discuss the ongoing Afghanistan situation in the aftermath of a Taliban takeover, ARY NEWS reported.

During a telephonic conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations, the ongoing Afghanistan issue, and other matters of mutual interest.

Good to speak with my brother HH @FaisalbinFarhan.

➖We appreciate 🇸🇦 convening of OIC emergency meeting on #Afghanistan

➖ A peaceful Afg vital for 🇵🇰 & region

➖Imp for world to support people of #Afghanistan

➖ Pakistan is continuing to evacuate diplomats, teams & others. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 23, 2021



“A peaceful Afghanistan will not only benefit Pakistan but the entire region,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said and hoped that the Afghan leadership would move towards a political solution to the issue.

He also stressed the need for the international community to play its role in rebuilding war-torn Afghanistan.

Qureshi also apprised Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan regarding support being provided by Pakistan in the evacuation of foreigners from the neighbouring country.

The two sides expressed their satisfaction over the relationship between the two brotherly countries and decided to continue consultations on matters of mutual interest.