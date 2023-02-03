Shah Mahmood Qureshi says ‘KP situation is deteriorating rapidly’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is deteriorating rapidly, ARY News reported.

As per details, the former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that they got to know about the invite through the media but will consult about the participation in the APC.

He lambasted the PDM-led government and said that now when the situation got deteriorated, they suddenly remember to fight against terrorism.

He said that if the current political instability continued it will ultimately result in an economic crisis. Pakistan cannot move forward if all the political parties are not on the same page.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that for the last eight-nine months the government’s economic policies are going in the wrong direction. Every citizen and his life is important to them and the Peshawar bomb blast was heartening.

He said that on one side the government is arresting the PTI leaders and on the other side they are sending invites for conferences, it is beyond understanding, he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to an all-parties conference (APC), summoned on February 7 to deliberate on national challenges.

It is pertinent to mention here that a powerful blast triggered by a suicide attack rocked a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines during the afternoon prayers.

According to the latest figures, at least 100 people have been confirmed to have lost their lives in the attack, while almost 169 people were wounded.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

