Shah Mahmood Qureshi says ‘PTI chief’s life is in danger’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has claimed that the PTI chief’s life is in danger and the jail authorities are not even providing meal to him, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticised that the Inspector General (IG) Islamabad issued the arrest order following the court’s directions.

He added that Lahore police had immediately reached Zaman Park residence to arrest the PTI chief despite the order was issued to the IG Islamabad.

He further said that the court directed to keep the PTI chief at the Adiala Jail but he was shifted to the Attock Jail. He added that there are lack of facilities at the Attock Jail where B Class facilities are not provided.

He criticised that a former premier was imprisoned in C Class prison cell. Qureshi claimed that the lawyers were not given access to the PTI chief in jail. He added that they cannot file an appeal for the PTI chief’s release without having his signature on the power of attorney.

Qureshi also criticised that the PTI chief was not taken to the Poly Clinic’s medical board for his medical examination which was a mandatory right of each inmate and the responsibility of the jail administration.

He demanded the judiciary to take notice as the PTI chief’s life is in danger.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was shifted to Attock jail after his arrest in Toshakhana case.

The court also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the convicted chief of the PTI. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.