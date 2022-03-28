FM Qureshi set to embark on visit to China today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi will depart on an important visit to China today (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will hold important meetings with the Chinese officials and other foreign ministers in Beijing during his visit.

Sources said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also visit Russia after China and his important meetings are also scheduled there.

Qureshi’s visit is believed to be crucial in light of the current political crisis in the country and Russia’s war with Ukraine, while Sino-Pak officials will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation.

Experts are declaring the visit of FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi a crucial development in the current political scenario of the country.

In his historic speech from Parade Ground, Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that the opposition’s no-trust move is part of a ‘foreign-funded conspiracy’ hatched against PTI government over his refusal to have Pakistan’s foreign policy be influenced from the Western bloc.

