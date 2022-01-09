Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Bucharest on visits to Romania, Spain

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday has left for Bucharest on his official visits to Romania and Spain.

During the first-leg of his visit, the Foreign Minister will stay in Bucharest till tomorrow at the invitation of Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold wide-ranging consultations with the Romanian Foreign Minister and other dignitaries on regional and international issues.

He will subsequently visit Spain tomorrow at the invitation of Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno and will stay there till Wednesday.

Read more: OIC moot paves way for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Besides meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold talks with other ministers and members of the Spanish Parliament.

The Foreign Minister’s visit to Romania and Spain will give further impetus to the growing cooperation with these two friendly countries in the context of the European Union.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!