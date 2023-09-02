Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad’s bail rejected in May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Saturday rejected bail pleas of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, ARY News reported.

The court dismissed the bail on the grounds of non-appearance.

During the hearing, Qureshi’s counsel Ali Bukhari had filed two different pleas seeking a day’s exemption from court appearance as his client is currently in jail in the cipher case.

Bukhari advocated that his client was “not absent intentionally, but he has been sent to jail on court orders”.

It is pertinent to mention here that both leaders had their bails dismissed under cases 366/23 and 367/23 registered at the Model Town police station.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

Read More: COAS Asim Munir vows to bring planners of May 9 vandalism to justice

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during protest of PTI workers.