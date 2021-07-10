Pakistan to consult regional countries on Afghan issue: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that the Afghan issue was being discussed on all national forums, whereas, regional powers were also being engaged by Pakistan to find a durable solution, ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing a press conference in Multan today, said that Pakistan will hold consultations with the regional countries for establishing durable peace in Afghanistan.

He detailed that Pakistan is in contact with the Afghanistan government and will contact Taliban leaders in a bid to unite the stakeholders for establishing durable peace through negotiations.

Qureshi said that Islamabad wants a peaceful Afghanistan as any crisis will also affect the regional countries. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in a summit where consultations will be held with the neighbouring states.

The foreign minister said that PM Khan had given his stance that there was no military solution to the Afghan issue and now the United States (US) is also admitted the fact.

“We want Afghan people to come into Pakistan through legal routes. We are serving more than three million Afghan refugees, however, we cannot bear the burden of more refugees.”

The foreign minister said that he briefed the Senate body regarding the latest developments in Afghanistan and he took the committee members in confidence during an eight-hour-long sitting.

Qureshi said that China is a close ally of Pakistan that also wants peace in Afghanistan. He added that the Doha conference was underway and it will be continued.

He reiterated that Afghan people will have to decide their fate after the withdrawal of US troops, however, Pakistan will continue playing its role on the Afghan issue.

Regarding the development work in South Punjab, Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has made visible efforts for the uplift of the region. He detailed that 3G facility is available in some areas while the consumers will be provided 4G technology in South Punjab.

“The government approved 28 projects for South Punjab besides approving a financial package worth Rs6.47 billion for the uplift.”

“PTI is gaining popularity in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and PM Imran Khan will soon address rallies in the region. we have decided to organise three public gatherings in AJK.”

Responding to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) criticism, Qureshi said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was delivering irresponsible statements and PTI will defend the interests of Kashmiris.