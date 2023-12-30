Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s nomination papers rejected

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s nomination papers have been rejected from NA 151 (Multan) and NA 214 (Tharparkar), ARY News reported.

As per details, the nomination papers of incarcerated PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi were rejected whereas the nomination papers of 21 other candidates from NA 151 were approved.

While rejecting the nomination papers of Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his son Zain Qureshi, the returning officer stated that No Dues Certificate was missing from the PTI leaders’ nomination papers.

Moreover, the returning officer also rejected the nomination papers of Shah Mehmood’s daughter Mehr Bano Qureshi and son Zain Qureshi from NA 151.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from two National Assembly constituencies – NA 122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali).

“The PTI founder has been convicted,” the returning officer (RO) said while rejecting nomination papers of former prime minister.

Mian Naseer of PML-N objected to Imran Khan’s nomination papers, saying the former PM’s seconder and proposer do not belong to NA-122, which is a legal requirement.

It is pertinent to mention here that the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates to contest general elections 2024 will continue until December 30 (Saturday).

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted until January 3 and decisions on these appeals will be made by January 10.

The list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th of January, and candidates will have the option to withdraw by January 12.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on January 13, and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.