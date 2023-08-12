Shah Mehmood reacts to appointment of Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker PM

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reacted to the nomination of Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive conversation with ARY News, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Anwarul Haq Kakar is an elegant, educated man and will understand the basic issues of the country better as he belongs to a small province.

He said that PTI was not consulted over the nomination of caretaker prime minister however one party from PDM does not seem happy with Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar’s nomination.

PTI vice chairman said that its caretaker prime minister’s responsibility is to ensure timely elections.

Earlier, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar was selected as Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, PM Shehbaz and Riaz have sent advice regarding Kakar’s appointment as the caretaker prime minister to President Alvi, the statement added.

The premier thanked the opposition leader for his cooperation in the consultation process for the nomination of the caretaker PM.

Shortly afterward, the president approved the summary under Article 224 A of the Constitution.

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar?

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the nominated new caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, is a political figure from Balochistan and a member of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician from Balochistan.

Simultaneously, he served as parliamentary leader for the Balochistan Awami Party — formed in 2018 — within the Senate.

Anwarul Haq Kakar also worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.