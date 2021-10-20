Aryan Khan moves Bombay High Court to seek bail in drugs case

Prolific Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has filed a bail application in Bombay High in a drugs case after a court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act dismissed his plea.

The court reserved its judgment in today’s hearing and will announce it on October 20.

After hearing the verdict of the NDPS court, his counsel moved to the Bombay High Court for seeking bail. The hearing is likely to take place on Thursday by a bench headed by Justice Nitin Sambre.

Aryan Khan has been in custody for the past 18 days after he was arrested during a raid at a rave party by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3. He was sent to judicial custody at the Arthur Road jail.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the 23-year-old’s counsel informed a sessions court says that no substances were seized from his client during the bust and there was no case against him.

The NCB lawyer requested the court to extend the suspect’s custody by arguing that his involvement in the case needs to be further investigated. He had previously mentioned that the entire chain of the drug racket needs to be apprehended.

Read More: Aryan Khan ‘promises’ NCB official to do good after jail release

Anil Singh, the Additional Solicitor General, said that Aryan Khan’s connection in the supply and procurement on the substances have been found.

“Aryan Khan sourced drugs and was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network for illicit procurement of drugs,” the anti-drug agency’s statement read. “WhatsApp chats reveal the accused was in touch with a foreign national for a bulk quantity of hard drugs.”

Aryan Khan had recently contacted his parents and his partners via video call due to the new facility that are given to the undertrials during the coronavirus pandemic.

The facilities allow those, whose cases are pending, can speak with their family members and counsel via mobile given by the authorities.