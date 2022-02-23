Shah Rukh Khan breaks the internet with rumored ‘Pathan’ look

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan broke the internet with his anticipated ‘Pathan’ look being teased in the latest ad.

The King Khan of Bollywood, taking to the micro-blogging site on Tuesday shared his latest commercial for a soft drink, with the actor sporting an all-new look. The action-packed 45-second clip sees the star in a rugged look, rumored to be from his much-awaited movie from YRFs spy universe ‘Pathan’, as he performed stunts on a train and thrashed down armed men.

Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan. Thums Up. Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan.⚡@ThumsUpofficial#Toofan #ThumsUpStrong pic.twitter.com/OXdKfCI1OL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 22, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance from the ad, which reminds of his look from the 2011 release ‘Don 2’, has taken the internet by storm, and netizens are losing their calm over actioner, as they hail ‘King is back’.

While, a number of social media users called him ‘Toofan’(storm) and made it a trend on Twitter last night, others seem desperate for his next big-screen outing.

King is coming back to rule again 👑#Pathan is gonna be HUGE. It’s trending for the 42nd time without any official announcement. #1 Indiawide.#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/36qLPHyA33 — Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) February 22, 2022

Social Media is Exploding just for #Shahrukhkhan‘s New AD , Can’t even imagine when the Actual #Pathan Trailer and specially the movie comes out ✨

The King is Back 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/0ZQ7cj73sk — VEER ❤️ (@veersrkian555) February 22, 2022

The temperature is soaring high, with the look of King Khan in the new Thums Up TVC. #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/28c1jfImQq — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 22, 2022

It is pertinent to mention, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer faced many hindrances, with the COVID-19 surge to injuries of the stars to personal issues of the cast, which caused the shooting schedule to hamper.

As per the sources, “If Pathan is wrapped up by March, Yash Raj Films will take around four to five months to complete the post-production process and release the film only by the end of 2022.”

Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film stars John Abraham in a negative role.

