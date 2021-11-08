Shah Rukh Khan’s manager summoned in extortion case investigation

Mumbai Police has summoned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani for investigation in an ongoing extortion case, a foreign news agency reported.

The sources mentioned that the notice was sent to Pooja Dadlani in the case linked to the ongoing drugs case against his son Aryan Khan, who was detained for over 20 days.

The vigilance team of the Narcotics Control Board is likely to issue a sermon to her as well by its vigilance team, as per sources, that has contacted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for seeking more time.

Another Indian news agency stated that Shah Rukh Khan’s manager was included in the investigation of the extortion case after Mumbai Police acquired surveillance camera footage of her meeting with independent KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza.

A separate news outlet of Indian reported that a case may get registered against Gosavi in connection with the accusations of extortion that are to the drugs case against Aryan Khan.

Pooja Dadlani can be asked to come forward and record a statement in the case as well.

