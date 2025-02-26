Shah Rukh Khan, family move out of Mannat to live in a rented flat

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his family are reportedly all set to move out of their iconic residence Mannat, to live in a rented flat.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by Indian media, Bollywood’s King Khan and his family, including his wife Gauri, and their three kids; Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, will be moving out of their luxurious, sea-facing Mumbai residence, Mannat, later this year, to live in a rented apartment building.

According to the details, SRK has leased two duplex apartments, on the first & second, and seventh & eighth floors of a building near Pali Hill in Bandra, at INR24 lacs per month rent, for three years. He will be reportedly moving with his family as well as his house staff and security team there, while their plush estate will undergo a grand renovation, expected to take almost two years, starting this May.

“It is clearly not as capacious as Mannat; there is enough space to accommodate his security and other staff,” a source close to the ‘Jawan’ star told an Indian publication.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan requests fans to support his kids

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had no major releases last year besides a voice role in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Hindi version. He will be next seen in the much-buzzed ‘King’, co-starring his only daughter Suhana Khan, in her big screen debut, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Meanwhile, his elder son Aryan is also set for his directorial debut with the upcoming Netflix series ‘The BA**DS of Bollywood’, produced by SRK and wife Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.