Shah Rukh Khan injured on sets of ‘King’

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been injured on the sets of his hotly anticipated ‘King’ while filming for an intense action sequence.

As reported by Indian media, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-buzzed next movie, titled ‘King’, has hit yet another roadblock, after he suffered an on-set injury while shooting an action sequence for the title in a Mumbai-based studio.

The unfortunate incident has caused an unwanted delay in the filming schedule of ‘King’, as the superstar has been advised a month-long break to recover completely, before he resumes shooting with caution.

“The exact details of the injury are being held under wraps at the moment,” said a source close to the development.

“It is more of a muscular injury and nothing serious. That being said, it is not being taken lightly,” the insider detailed. “Shah Rukh has travelled to the US for medical attention, and has been suggested to take a one-month rest.”

Besides Khan, the star-studded cast of ‘King’ features his only daughter Suhana Khan, in her theatrical debut, along with Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Anil Kapoor.

Siddharth Anand helms the direction of the action-thriller, which he reportedly co-writes with Sujoy Ghosh.

