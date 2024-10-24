Zayed Khan reveals ‘rude’ Farah, Shah Rukh made him ‘feel bad’ before ‘Main Hoon Na’

Former Bollywood actor Zayed Khan recalled when filmmaker Farah Khan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan made him ‘feel bad’ before giving him the second lead role in ‘Main Hoon Na’.

In a new interview, with his co-star Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol, on their podcast ‘Couple of Things’, Zayed Khan revealed that ‘Main Hoon Na’ director Farah Khan was rude to him on their first meeting, whereas, Shah Rukh Khan asked him if he can act.

Recalling their first meeting at SRK’s office, Zayed said, “Farah looks at me and I tell her that ‘Farah, firstly, I don’t know why am I here but… She says ‘Just shut up for two minutes’. I felt she is very rude.”

“I am like trying my level best to make conversation and Shah Rukh walks in. He is usual Shah Rukh, very sweet, very loving, very well-mannered,” he added. “I was just listening to him but couldn’t really compute. Then he said, ‘We have called you about the second lead part in Main Hoon Na‘. I couldn’t say anything so he went ‘Yeh sab idhar udhar ki baatein band karte hain (Let’s leave all these unimportant things), I just want to ask one question ‘Kya tum actor ho? Acting kar sakte ho (Are you an actor? Can you act)?’”

“Mujhe bada bura laga ki aise mujhse kisine aise baat kia (I felt bad when he asked whether I could act). Maine bola (I said), ‘I was born to act’. It came from a point of view that I wasn’t trying to be arrogant or anything. I was feeling very bad that he asked me, ‘Can you act? I wanted to ask him, ‘Can you act’?” added the ‘Blue’ actor.

Notably, Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan’s debut directorial ‘Main Hoon Na’, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan, was released in 2004.

The masala entertainer received positive reviews from critics and was also a huge Box Office success, apart from fetching several prestigious awards of the season.