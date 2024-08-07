‘Should have built my brand…’: Zayed Khan regrets doing many ‘big ticket, multi-starrer’ films

Former Bollywood actor Zayed Khan confessed he made the mistake of taking up too many multi-starrer films before establishing himself as a lead actor first.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Zayed Khan, who shot to fame after starring as Lakshman Prasad Sharma aka Lucky in choreographer Farah Khan’s directorial debut ‘Main Hoon Na’, admitted that he was too quick with multiple big-ticket Bollywood films featuring ensemble casts early in his career and believe that he missed the opportunity to establish himself as a lead actor first, despite the success of his initial films.

“I took my stardom for granted and didn’t listen to a lot of people who advised me to do single-hero films,” Khan confessed. “Once you are absorbed by a market, you have to show them that you are able to hold a film on your shoulders. I think it’s a big responsibility.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZAYED KHAN (@itszayedkhan)

He continued acknowledging, “Truth be told, I wanted to work in big films. I wasn’t bred to do artistic films… I was a physical actor. I was so much into the action genre that big-ticket action movies always got the better of me.”

“When many actors come together, budgets are justified to make them. Probably I went into that a little too soon. I should have built my brand before saying yes to those big-ticket films. I guess I regret that I went with multi-starrers too much,” maintained the ‘Yuvvraaj’ actor.

Also Read: Is ‘Main Hoon Na’ sequel finally happening with Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao?

It is pertinent to note here that Khan, who was last seen in ‘Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene’ in 2015, is all set for his OTT debut ‘The Film That Never Was’.