Shah Rukh Khan reveals how his signature ‘arms out’ pose was invented

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has revealed how his signature “arms out” pose was invented with the help of a notable choreographer.

In his decades-long career, the “Dunki” actor has given multiple iconic performances, however, his signature “arms out’ pose remains permanent in almost all of his movies.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has given credit to senior Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan for the pose.

When asked about the pose during the 77th Locarno Film Festival, the “Raees” actor revealed that Saroj Khan told him to just stretch his arms out when he could not perform a specific dance step.

According to Khan, Bollywood actors in the 90s were supposed to know how to ‘dip’ during dance performances.

However, Khan could not perform the step and was left ashamed on set. “Then I felt very ashamed of myself and all night I kept doing this.”

Khan recalled going to the shoot the very next day and telling choreographer Saroj Khan that he was ready to do the ‘dip’.

However, Sarjo Khan told the Bollywood star to just stand and put his arms out instead of doing the ‘dip’.

The “Jawan” actor then tried the ‘arms out’ pose once again when he could not perform a dance step in another movie.

“Then I made it scientific,” Shah Rukh Khan said, adding that he began telling people that they have to keep their right leg at a certain angle and pose a certain way.

“I am only fooling you all. It’s nothing, it’s just arms out but..” the Bollywood star quipped.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dunki’ actor has confirmed his role in director Sujoy Ghosh’s action film “King”, which will reportedly also mark his daughter Suhana Khan’s debut on the big screen.

“The next film that I am doing is King. I have to start working on it, lose some weight, stretch a little so my groins don’t get caught while I am doing action,” he said.

Last month, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was reported to have joined the cast of ‘King’ after his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a report about his son joining the cast of the movie.