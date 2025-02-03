Watch Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood teaser

The teaser for the much anticipated Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood was launched by Shah Rukh Khan on February 3 as part of the Netflix 2025 event, marking Aryan Khan’s directorial debut.

The series offers a glimpse into the larger-than-life yet unpredictable world of Bollywood, as it follows an ambitious outsider and his friends navigating through the chaos and glamour of the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a pivotal role in the series, shares a special bond with his son Aryan Khan on set, with Aryan taking the helm as director.

The behind-the-scenes footage highlights their camaraderie, as Aryan guides his father through the process, marking a significant moment in their professional journey.

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the project, saying, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a bold venture that takes audiences into the heart of the film industry. I’m excited to see Aryan Khan’s vision come to life in this unique project.”

The series blends humor, high stakes, and unforgettable cameos, creating an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema.

Produced by Gauri Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement for the series, adding, “We can’t wait for audiences to experience Aryan’s distinct perspective on Bollywood through this bold and entertaining narrative.”

In other news, Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case in 2021, has opened up on the leaked chat of the Bollywood superstar.

The former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official landed in the middle of a controversy when he arrested Aryan Khan in the alleged drug case.

The Bollywood superstar’s eldest son was kept in prison for 25 days before securing bail in the case.

While several conspiracy theories made rounds at the time, Sameer Wankhede largely maintained his silence on the matter through the years.

Now, Wankhede has opened up on the arrest and the reports that he leaked his chat with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent interview, the former NCB official was asked if he believed he faced hardship for arresting Aryan Khan, the son of a global star.

Responding to the question, Sameer Wankhede maintained that he was not targeted instead he received love from people, especially from the middle class,

“Sometimes I would think that this ordeal is worth it because of all the love I got. They felt that no matter how big someone is, everyone should face the same rules. I don’t have any regrets; I will do the same if given a chance,” he said while talking about Aryan Khan’s arrest.

On a query about the leaked chat of Shah Rukh Khan in which he was requesting his son’s release, Sameer Wankhede denied his part in it, saying that he was not a ‘weak’ person to do something like that.

“I am not that weak that I will leak things. Whoever did this, I will tell them to try harder,” he added.