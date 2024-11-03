Shah Rukh Khan makes surprising revelations about smoking habit

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans on his birthday with an announcement about his smoking habit.

The iconic actor revealed to fans, who joined him in his birthday celebrations at a special event, that he has quit smoking.

“There’s a good thing – I’m not smoking anymore, guys,” Shah Rukh Khan shared with an enthusiastic crowd.

The Bollywood star admitted that he still felt the effects due to years of smoking.

“I thought I won’t feel breathless after quitting smoking, but the feeling is still there. Inshallah, that will also be fine,” Khan said.

It is worth noting here that the Bollywood star has openly discussed his smoking and caffeine habits throughout the years.

In a 2011 interview with an Indian media outlet, Shah Rukh Khan shocked fans by admitting that he smoked around 100 cigarettes per day.

“I smoke about 100 cigarettes [a day]. I forget to eat. I don’t drink water. I have about 30 cups of black coffee and I have a six-pack. The less I take care of myself, the more I get taken care of,” he said at the time

Meanwhile, the Bollywood star is working on his next action thriller “King,” which will see his daughter Suhana Khan make her big screen debut.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will reportedly see Shah Rukh Khan play the role of a don.

The action-packed ‘King’ will also star Abhishek Bachchan in the role of the villain.

The Indian superstar revealed to his fans that he has gotten a new haircut for the upcoming film.

“Now my hair is no longer long… I have cut it for King,” he said during his birthday celebrations.