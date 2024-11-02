Shah Rukh Khan: Birthday star’s net worth revealed

Today, November 2nd, is a special occasion for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, as it marks the Bollywood superstar’s birthday. Fans are once again celebrating him widely. Beyond being one of the wealthiest individuals globally, the actor is celebrated as the last Bollywood superstar—an icon with immense sway over both the masses and the elite. In addition to his box office successes, he has slowly but steadily built an empire.

Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth stands at an impressive Rs 7,300 crore, as noted in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. His lucrative investments in the Kolkata Knight Riders, a successful IPL team, have significantly propelled the growth of his wealth. As per the rankings, he now holds the title of the richest person in India’s entertainment industry.

Apart from cricket, Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth is also enhanced by his film production company, Red Chilies Entertainment. Established in 2002, Red Chilies has produced numerous hit films, significantly boosting his overall income. The company employs over 500 staff members. King Khan’s opulent real estate holdings worldwide contribute further to his fortune. His iconic residence, Mannat, is a 200-crore mansion located in Bandra and is seen as a cultural landmark.

Additionally, SRK owns properties in Delhi, a farmhouse in Alibaug, a villa in Beverly Hills, a lavish apartment on Park Lane in London, a holiday home in England, and another house in Dubai.

The Bollywood Badshah possesses an incredible array of luxury vehicles that reflect his extravagant lifestyle. Reports indicate that his collection features high-end brands such as BMW, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Bugatti, and Range Rover. The highlight of his collection is the Bugatti Veyron, valued at Rs 12 crore. Other notable cars include the Bentley Continental GT, priced at Rs 3.29 crore, and the Rolls-Royce Phantom, reportedly valued at Rs 9.5 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’YAVOL X (@dyavol.x)

The Future of the King Khan’s Net Worth

As Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate the entertainment industry and expand his business ventures, his net worth is only expected to grow, solidifying his position as one of India’s wealthiest celebrities. With each passing year, the King Khan’s net worth becomes more impressive, making him a true icon of wealth and success.