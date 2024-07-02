‘Living symbol’ Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at Locarno Film Festival

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan will be honoured with a career achievement award, the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera, at the Locarno Film Festival.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

To celebrate his remarkable career in Indian cinema, Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan will receive the Pardo alla Carriera Award, at Piazza Grande on August 10, announced Locarno Film Festival’s organizers on Tuesday.

One of the most acclaimed performances of his career, veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’, will be screened at the festival, scheduled to run from August 7-17, while the Bollywood superstar will appear at the Forum @Spazio Cinema on August 11, for an on-stage conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Locarno Film Festival (@filmfestlocarno)

“To welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan in Locarno is a dream come true! The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him. This brave and daring artist has always been willing to challenge himself while remaining true to what his fans all over the world eagerly expect from his films,” said Artistic Director of the Locarno Film Festival Giona A. Nazzaro in a statement. “A true ‘people’s hero’, sophisticated and down to earth, Shah Rukh Khan is a legend of our times.”

Some of the notable past recipients of the prestigious trophy include Tsai Ming-liang, Claudia Cardinale, Johnnie To, Francesco Rosi, Harry Belafonte and Jane Birkin among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan, 58, is currently on a much-deserved break after giving three consecutive blockbusters, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’, last year. He will next start filming for ‘King’, also featuring his daughter Suhana.

‘…Shah Rukh Khan would welcome me with open arms’: Amar Khan